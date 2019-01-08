All submissions were blinded and judged by a panel of judges external to the Canadian University Press and the Gauntlet. Winners appear in bold typeface.

Arts & Culture Writing Award:

Students say the film program’s script exchange policy mishandles racialized narratives and representation by Emma Buchanan, The Eyeopener

What do the Power Rangers, Superman and ancient humans have in common? UBC linguist Christine Schreyer by Bridget Chase, The Ubyssey

“She Kills Monsters” is disemboweling conventions and slaying demons by Zak Vescera, Bridget Chase, Cassandra Betts and Bridget Berner, The Ubyssey

Humour Award:

Man born, dies during USC meeting by Richard Joseph, The Western Gazette

I made my ex a PowerPoint presentation about why we should get back together by Anchal Sharma, The Fulcrum

Students gather at AQ reflection pond to reflect on their own worthlessness by Zach Siddiqui, The Peak

The Xtra Award for Diversity Reporting:

My grandmother, Alzheimer’s, and coming out by Connor Garel, The Eyeopener

How janitorial work became so excruciatingly inseparable from the Filipino-Canadian identity by Carlo Javier, The Capilano Courier

PrEP: redefining safe sex by Arno Pedram, The McGill Daily

Feature Writing Award:

An Invisible Struggle by Ilya Bañares and Steven Lee, The Varsity

Inside the Heron Gate eviction by Matt Gergyek, The Fulcrum

The lonely Goddess: A lost memory of Tiananmen hides in plain sight on UBC campus by Zak Vescera, The Ubyssey

Investigative Reporting Award:

Behind closed doors: A hidden legacy of animal experimentation by Calvin Chan, The Gateway

Questionable claims, high-pressure sales tactics alleged by campus chiropractor patients by Richard Joseph, The Western Gazette

Confirmed bed bugs in the Victoria building by Stefanie Phillips and Jacob Dubé, The Eyeopener

The CWA Award for Labour Reporting:

International students have a lot on their plate by Lidianny Botto, The Dialog

Choosing ‘between groceries and rent’: Low wages, no security for hundreds of UBC professors by Jack Hauen and Zak Vescera, The Ubyssey

UBC’s Faculty Association is corrupt and must change, say professors by David Nixon, The Ubyssey

News Reporting Award:

“I just wasn’t thinking”: student behind bomb threat apologizes by Nathan Fung, The Gateway

Anonymous packages sent to the RSU contain sex toys by Alanna Rizza, The Eyeopener

SFUO president, executive coordinator, face allegations of fraud by Anchal Sharma and Savannah Awde, The Fulcrum

Op-Ed Award:

Prove your queerness by Quinn Lazenby, The McGill Daily

Kenney’s promise to repeal Alberta’s carbon tax undermines international human rights by Kabir Nadkarni, The Gateway

Reducing residential speed limit in Calgary to 30 km/h the right decision by Mariah Wilson, The Gauntlet

Sports Reporting Award:

Laurier graduate Jessica Platt comes out as first openly transgender player in the CWHL by Parnav Desai, The Cord

In the hole: Ryerson golf faces $3.5K deficit by Bryan Meler, The Eyeopener

25 years down and plenty to go by Josh Young, The Dalhousie Gazette

Indigenous Reporting Award:

‘Not a trophy for UBC’: Five months after opening, Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre is short-staffed, undersupported and effectively empty by Bridget Chase, The Ubyssey

The Coerced Sterilization of Indigenous Women in Canada by Ireland Compton, The Link

No More Stolen Sisters by Ashley Hyshka, The Runner

Data Journalism Award:

Summed up: Digging into language courses at UBC by Alex Nguyen and Zak Vescera, The Ubyssey

Shining light on the Sunshine List by Andy Takagi, The Varsity

‘Unrealistic expectation’: UBC swamped with more access to information requests than any other Canadian university by Zak Vescera and David Nixon, The Ubyssey

Climate Reporting Award:

U of A researchers to convert air pollutants into fuels by Calvin Chan, The Gateway

Wild weather not about to get better by Kevin Goodger, The Dialog

Wildfire smoke will continue to lower summer air quality unless policy changes by Rithikha Rajamohan and Clare Skillman, The Ubyssey

Cover/Layout of the Year:

The Race Issue by The Link

Black History Month by McGill Daily

Futures by The Varsity

Graphic/Illustration of the Year:

Manar Hossain, The Dialog

Iyla So, The Gateway

Rachel Wada, The Capilano Courier

Photo of the Year:

Benny by Michael Conley, The Western Gazette

Pride in Toronto by Shanna Hunter, The Varsity

Shawl dancer Deanne Hupfield by Mick Sweetman, The Dialog

Best Online Media:

The Sheaf

The Ubyssey

The Varsity

Prize for Digital Storytelling:

Miseducation: How the old sex-ed curriculum left university students in the dark by Olivia Bednar, The Eyeopener

Dinos Kickoff 2018 by Mary Gagarin, The Gauntlet

qeqən house posts by Marina McDuff, The Ubyssey

Student Journalist of the Year:

Kelsey Litwin, The Link

Samantha McCabe, The Ubyssey

Zak Vescera, The Ubyssey

Student Publication of the Year:

The Fulcrum