All submissions were blinded and judged by a panel of judges external to the Canadian University Press and the Gauntlet. Winners appear in bold typeface.
Arts & Culture Writing Award:
Students say the film program’s script exchange policy mishandles racialized narratives and representation by Emma Buchanan, The Eyeopener
What do the Power Rangers, Superman and ancient humans have in common? UBC linguist Christine Schreyer by Bridget Chase, The Ubyssey
“She Kills Monsters” is disemboweling conventions and slaying demons by Zak Vescera, Bridget Chase, Cassandra Betts and Bridget Berner, The Ubyssey
Humour Award:
Man born, dies during USC meeting by Richard Joseph, The Western Gazette
I made my ex a PowerPoint presentation about why we should get back together by Anchal Sharma, The Fulcrum
Students gather at AQ reflection pond to reflect on their own worthlessness by Zach Siddiqui, The Peak
The Xtra Award for Diversity Reporting:
My grandmother, Alzheimer’s, and coming out by Connor Garel, The Eyeopener
How janitorial work became so excruciatingly inseparable from the Filipino-Canadian identity by Carlo Javier, The Capilano Courier
PrEP: redefining safe sex by Arno Pedram, The McGill Daily
Feature Writing Award:
An Invisible Struggle by Ilya Bañares and Steven Lee, The Varsity
Inside the Heron Gate eviction by Matt Gergyek, The Fulcrum
The lonely Goddess: A lost memory of Tiananmen hides in plain sight on UBC campus by Zak Vescera, The Ubyssey
Investigative Reporting Award:
Behind closed doors: A hidden legacy of animal experimentation by Calvin Chan, The Gateway
Questionable claims, high-pressure sales tactics alleged by campus chiropractor patients by Richard Joseph, The Western Gazette
Confirmed bed bugs in the Victoria building by Stefanie Phillips and Jacob Dubé, The Eyeopener
The CWA Award for Labour Reporting:
International students have a lot on their plate by Lidianny Botto, The Dialog
Choosing ‘between groceries and rent’: Low wages, no security for hundreds of UBC professors by Jack Hauen and Zak Vescera, The Ubyssey
UBC’s Faculty Association is corrupt and must change, say professors by David Nixon, The Ubyssey
News Reporting Award:
“I just wasn’t thinking”: student behind bomb threat apologizes by Nathan Fung, The Gateway
Anonymous packages sent to the RSU contain sex toys by Alanna Rizza, The Eyeopener
SFUO president, executive coordinator, face allegations of fraud by Anchal Sharma and Savannah Awde, The Fulcrum
Op-Ed Award:
Prove your queerness by Quinn Lazenby, The McGill Daily
Kenney’s promise to repeal Alberta’s carbon tax undermines international human rights by Kabir Nadkarni, The Gateway
Reducing residential speed limit in Calgary to 30 km/h the right decision by Mariah Wilson, The Gauntlet
Sports Reporting Award:
Laurier graduate Jessica Platt comes out as first openly transgender player in the CWHL by Parnav Desai, The Cord
In the hole: Ryerson golf faces $3.5K deficit by Bryan Meler, The Eyeopener
25 years down and plenty to go by Josh Young, The Dalhousie Gazette
Indigenous Reporting Award:
‘Not a trophy for UBC’: Five months after opening, Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre is short-staffed, undersupported and effectively empty by Bridget Chase, The Ubyssey
The Coerced Sterilization of Indigenous Women in Canada by Ireland Compton, The Link
No More Stolen Sisters by Ashley Hyshka, The Runner
Data Journalism Award:
Summed up: Digging into language courses at UBC by Alex Nguyen and Zak Vescera, The Ubyssey
Shining light on the Sunshine List by Andy Takagi, The Varsity
‘Unrealistic expectation’: UBC swamped with more access to information requests than any other Canadian university by Zak Vescera and David Nixon, The Ubyssey
Climate Reporting Award:
U of A researchers to convert air pollutants into fuels by Calvin Chan, The Gateway
Wild weather not about to get better by Kevin Goodger, The Dialog
Wildfire smoke will continue to lower summer air quality unless policy changes by Rithikha Rajamohan and Clare Skillman, The Ubyssey
Cover/Layout of the Year:
The Race Issue by The Link
Black History Month by McGill Daily
Futures by The Varsity
Graphic/Illustration of the Year:
Manar Hossain, The Dialog
Iyla So, The Gateway
Rachel Wada, The Capilano Courier
Photo of the Year:
Benny by Michael Conley, The Western Gazette
Pride in Toronto by Shanna Hunter, The Varsity
Shawl dancer Deanne Hupfield by Mick Sweetman, The Dialog
Best Online Media:
Prize for Digital Storytelling:
Miseducation: How the old sex-ed curriculum left university students in the dark by Olivia Bednar, The Eyeopener
Dinos Kickoff 2018 by Mary Gagarin, The Gauntlet
qeqən house posts by Marina McDuff, The Ubyssey
Student Journalist of the Year:
Kelsey Litwin, The Link
Samantha McCabe, The Ubyssey
Zak Vescera, The Ubyssey