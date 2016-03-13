Dear CUP members,

The Canadian University Press’ Board of Directors is looking for a member to fill the position of Secretary on the board. If you’re interested in the position, please email hr@cup.ca by March 18. As per CUP bylaw, the board seeks to appoint a member to fill the position at the March 19 board meeting.

Individuals must meet the following qualifications in order to hold office as a director of CUP.

May not hold other paid positions within the Corporation. Must be eighteen years of age or older. Must be legally eligible to hold office as a director according to the Act.

Position description:

The Secretary shall attend and be the Secretary of all meetings of the Board, members and committees of the Board. The Secretary shall enter or cause to be entered in the Corporation's minute book, minutes of all proceedings at such meetings; the Secretary shall give, or cause to be given, as and when instructed, notices to members, directors, the public accountant and members of committees; the Secretary shall be the custodian of all books, papers, records, documents and other instruments belonging to the Corporation.

If you have any questions about the position, please contact CUP HR Officer Cam Raynor at hr@cup.ca or CUP President Nicolas Brown at president@cup.ca.

- Cameron Raynor, HR Officer