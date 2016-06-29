The BeLaboured Project: Summer 2016 Call for Applicants

The Canadian University Press is seeking student journalists to participate in a paid, long-form journalism project about the future of work.

About the BeLaboured project: An exploration of the future of work.

What does fulfilling work look like? What does it mean to be wealthy? Are fulfillment and wealth a result of income? What barriers prevent someone in a community from achieving fulfilling work and rewarding work? What does work of the future look like and are students now prepared?

The BeLaboured project seeks to answer these questions and to imagine a future where communities have the tools to address the problems that prevent them from including everyone in a good life. By pairing student journalists with professional mentors, we will explore and reimagine what qualifies as valuable work and good working conditions.

Why apply?

You will be paired with a professional journalist who will help guide you through your project and your development as a student journalist.

You will be at the forefront of an experiment where we will explore the future of work.

You will be paid $1,350 for your work.

Eligibility requirements.

You must be a student currently enrolled at a Canadian post-secondary institution.

You must be involved in a campus-based student news publication.

How to apply.

To be considered, please write a short pitch (100 words or less) that includes your story idea, your angle, how it may impact the future, how it has shaped the present, and, most importantly, why it matters to your community.

Please include the following in your application:

Your pitch (100 words or less).

Your resume.

Your work (no more than 3 examples).

Please send applications to Cam Raynor at raynor@cup.ca.

The application period will remain open until Monday, July 4, 2016 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

PDF: Belaboured Summer 2016 - Call for Applicants