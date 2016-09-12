Post-Summer Board Report

It's been a busy summer! The Board of Directors has been working hard on administrative items as well as the directives given by the membership at the NASH'78 AGM. With the start of the academic year, and in line with requests for greater communication with membership, the Board has developed this Post-Summer Report (<- click here!) to provide an update on successes and actions taken since NASH'78.
Report highlights include;
- NASH'78 AGM Directives progress
- Grant Project updates
- Governance & Financial updates