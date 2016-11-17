Revision Roundtable Series

We are excited that the first sessions of our new roundtable series are coming soon! This new roundtable series is designed to bring leaders in student journalism together with leaders in today’s journalism industry to discuss contemporary issues facing journalism today. We’ll also compile and publish our findings from each set of roundtable sessions to share a cross-Canada perspective on these issues.

The first sessions are taking place from Nov. 19 - Dec. 3. We’ll be discussing the place of journalism in the days of click-bait and cutbacks: What is it that differentiates journalism from internet noise, and how can we preserve that integrity?

Halifax – Saturday, Nov. 19

Saskatoon – Saturday, Nov. 26

Calgary – Sunday, Nov. 27

Edmonton – Wednesday, Nov. 30

Online (via Google Hangouts) — Saturday, Dec. 3

We’re looking for around a dozen student journalists and a dozen industry journalists to participate in each session. Want a spot at the table? Sign up here or contact Cam Raynor at raynor@cup.ca or Emily Keenan at atlantic.board@cup.ca. Space is limited and will be allocated on a first-come-first-serve basis within the limit to ensure a diverse range of perspectives.