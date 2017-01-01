2017 Board Nominations

Happy New Year and welcome to 2017! As you prepare for NASH79 START UP in beautiful Fredericton, NB this week, celebrate the start of the year and consider the opportunities you can pursue in the coming months.

If you’re looking for a new leadership challenge this year, look no further than here at CUP! We have board positions opening up, offering the perfect opportunity for adventurous student journos to pursue. Help the Canadian University Press continue to be a great organization for learning and networking with fellow student journalists by taking one of a number of leadership roles on our board. If you are interested, contact our president (Nicolas Brown), our HR officer (Cameron Raynor), or step forward as a candidate at one of our plenary meetings during NASH this week. Your participation is what keeps CUP strong!