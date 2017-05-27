CUP80 Board Vacancies

Greetings CUPpies!

The 2017-18 year is now underway here at CUP, and the new Board of Directors is stoked to get going organizing awesome events and representing the state of student press in Canada.

We’ve got a great team on the board this year and we’re still looking for a few passionate and committed members to fill the final vacancies and get the board running at full capacity.

Available positions are Secretary, Atlantic Region Representative, Quebec Region Representative, and Prairie Region Representative. Successful candidates will be responsible for attending monthly board meetings and participate or lead any number of projects they choose to take on. We’re looking for folks who are media-savvy, actively engaged in student press, and keen to work as a team - interest more relevant than experience.

If interested, send an email to logan@cup.ca by June 18, 2017. CUP intends to fill these positions in time for our June board meeting.

More information about the positions can be found in the CUP Bylaws or by contacting CUP President Cam Raynor at cam@cup.ca.

We look forward to working with you!

The Board