Attention CUPpies,

CUP is hiring regional representatives!

The 2018-19 year is quickly shaping up, and the new Board of Directors is hard at work getting things set up for another exciting year advocating on behalf of student publications across Canada.

This year’s board has been excited to get things started, but we are still seeking two (2) representatives from each of the following areas: Atlantic, Quebec, Prairies/North and Western.

We’re looking for motivated and engaged student journalists who are invested in the broader Canadian media community.

Interested in connecting with fellow journalists from across the country, growing our network, and enhancing your skills? Send your resume and a short statement of interest to hr@cup.ca by Sunday, June 17. Terms will run until April 30, 2019.

More information on the positions can be found in our bylaws here, or by contacting CUP president Erik Preston at erik.preston@cup.ca.

We look forward to hearing from you!

– The Board