We’re delighted to announce that 12 student publications have joined or re-joined the Canadian University Press so far this year! At NASH79, CUP significantly reduced fees and the uptick in membership is a promising sign that our membership benefits are resonating with student publications.
The following publications have rejoined CUP this year:
- The Cadre (University of Prince Edward Island Student Union)
- The Cascade (University of the Fraser Valley)
- Fulcrum Publishing Society (University of Ottawa)
- The Gauntlet (University of Calgary)
- The Griff (MacEwan University)
- The Link (Concordia University)
- Mars’ Hill (Trinity Western University)
- The Mike (University of St. Michael’s College in the University of Toronto)
- The Omega (Thompson Rivers University)
- The Sheaf Publishing Society (University of Saskatchewan)
- The Silhouette (McMaster University)
- The Ubyssey (The University of British Columbia)
The addition of these new members brings CUP’s current membership total to 34 student publications from across Canada, with several more publications expressing interest in joining as well. If your Canadian student publication is interested in joining CUP, please email president@cup.ca for more information.
A complete list of CUP’s members is available at www.cup.ca/current-members.
