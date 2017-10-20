We’re delighted to announce that 12 student publications have joined or re-joined the Canadian University Press so far this year! At NASH79, CUP significantly reduced fees and the uptick in membership is a promising sign that our membership benefits are resonating with student publications.

The following publications have rejoined CUP this year:

The addition of these new members brings CUP’s current membership total to 34 student publications from across Canada, with several more publications expressing interest in joining as well. If your Canadian student publication is interested in joining CUP, please email president@cup.ca for more information.

A complete list of CUP’s members is available at www.cup.ca/current-members.