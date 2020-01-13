Please welcome our new board of directors, elected during plenary at NASH82
Jacob Dubé (The Eyeopener) – President
Sarah Krichel (The Eyeopener) – Vice President
Emma McPhee (The Brunswickan) – Treasurer
Caitlin Dutt (The Aquinian) – Communications Officer
Scott Jacobsen (The Peak) – Director of Funding
Director of Operations (Vacant)
Kurtis Rideout (The Cord) – Continuity Rep
Kosalan Kathiramalanathan (The Eyeopener) – Ontario Rep
Tyler Griffin (The Eyeopener) Ontario Rep
Bailey Martens (The Ubyssey) – Western Rep
Western Rep 2 (Vacant)
Carlo Jiennarag (The Sheaf) – Prairies North Rep
Ana Cristina Camacho (The Sheaf) – Prairies North Rep
Willa Holt (McGill Daily) – Quebec Rep
Quebec Rep 2 (Vacant)
Atlantic Rep (Both Vacant)
