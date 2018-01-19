Would you like to do some great labour reporting? Would you like get paid for said reporting? Of course you would!

Thanks to a partnership with the CWA, we’re excited to be launching a new Labour Reporting on Campus project for the 2018 winter academic term! This will give students at CUP member papers a paid opportunity to pitch and write labour-related stories.

We want your pitches about labour issues related to post-secondary campuses. Possible topics could include jobs on campus, student employment, tenure and faculty employment issues, Ontario college strike aftermath (students receiving tuition refunds, funding provided to students who struggled during the strike, legal implications of legislating faculty back to work, etc.), and other relevant subjects.

Ready to start pitching? Here’s what you need to know:

Pitches will be accepted on a weekly basis from January 19 – March 2 . Pitches submitted on or before each Friday will be considered and selected stories will be notified Monday evenings. Writers will have two weeks to submit their finished work.

. Pitches submitted on or before each will be considered and selected stories will be notified evenings. Writers will have two weeks to submit their finished work. Your pitch should include the subject, scope of the article, your angle, and who will be interviewed (general or specific).

Writers will be paid $150 per article, 500-word minimum.

To submit a pitch or for more information, send Danielle Fuechtmann an email at danielle@cup.ca.